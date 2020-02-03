PLATTSMOUTH – A Papillion man will serve 30 days in jail and spend 24 months on probation for driving drunk in Cass County this past summer.
Jeremy T. Mithlo, 35, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He pled guilty on Dec. 16 to a Class W misdemeanor of driving under the influence of alcohol-third offense.
A concerned citizen contacted emergency dispatchers to report a possible drunk driver on the evening of Aug. 16. A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy received the information and spotted a car stopped at the top of an eastbound exit ramp off Interstate 80. The car was located at the intersection of Highway 63 and remained there even though there was no cross traffic.
The deputy approached the vehicle and saw Mithlo was slumped over in the driver’s seat. The deputy looked in the window and saw the car was still in the driving gear. Mithlo’s foot was on the brake while he was slumped over.
The deputy knocked on the window several times before he was able to get Mithlo to wake up. He told Mithlo to put the car’s gear into park for safety reasons. The deputy had to repeat instructions before Mithlo was able to change gears.
The deputy noticed Mithlo’s speech was slurred during their initial conversation. Mithlo originally denied consuming any alcohol but later admitted he had been drinking. He was arrested after he failed several field-sobriety tests.
A preliminary breath test conducted at the scene revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .223. A chemical breath test revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .212.
Authorities had arrested Mithlo twice for previous DUI offenses. The first incident occurred in Seward County in August 2004. His second DUI arrest happened in Lancaster County in August 2007.
You have free articles remaining.
Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court he felt Mithlo would benefit from being on probation. He said the lengthy time period between the first two DUI arrests and the most recent case played a factor in his recommendation.
“I don’t oppose probation in this case,” Fedde said. “I would ask that his driver’s license be suspended for a significant amount of time and that he get an ignition interlock device. I think that is important.”
Defense attorney Craig Martin told the court Mithlo had been honest with probation officials in the pre-sentence investigation interview. He said his client was remorseful and had already attended multiple Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.
“He’s very embarrassed and ashamed of what he did,” Martin said. “He’s asking for the court to find a reasonable conclusion here.”
Judge Michael Smith ordered Mithlo to serve 24 months on probation. Mithlo must pay a mandatory $1,000 fine and all probation fees. He will also be required to attend a Mothers Against Drunk Driving victim impact panel and complete classes on alcohol education and safe driving.
Smith suspended Mithlo’s driving privileges for five years. He will be allowed to drive if he installs an ignition interlock device in his car.
Mithlo will be required to serve a mandatory term of 30 days in Cass County Jail. He will receive credit for three days he has already spent in jail. He will begin serving nine consecutive weekends in jail on Friday, Feb. 7.