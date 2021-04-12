Man sentenced for felony gun possession in Cass County

PLATTSMOUTH – A Norfolk resident will spend time in the Nebraska Department of Corrections for driving illegally in Cass County with a handgun in his car.
Damien R. Primus, 26, took part in a sentencing hearing in Cass County District Court on Monday morning. He pled guilty in November to a Class II felony charge of attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper received a report from a concerned citizen about an erratic driver on Interstate 80 at 6:09 p.m. March 18, 2020. The witness said a person was driving a Jeep recklessly at a high rate of speed in the westbound lanes. The person said the driver was also drinking from a bottle.
The trooper spotted the car and began following it on the interstate. The trooper saw Primus cross white lines on I-80 with his car before abruptly exiting the freeway. Primus pulled over at a gas station near Greenwood.
The trooper approached the car and detected the odor of marijuana. Primus was driving the car and a female was in the front-passenger seat. The trooper called for backup and told Primus his vehicle would be searched because of the marijuana smell.
Two troopers conducted the search and found two bottles of vodka, with one of the bottles having already been opened. They found marijuana paraphernalia in a small container and also discovered a nine-millimeter Taurus handgun under the passenger seat. The handgun contained a full magazine but a bullet was not loaded in the chamber.
Primus was prohibited from owning or carrying any weapon due to a felony possession of controlled substance charge in 2016. The earlier offense had taken place in Norfolk.
Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court Primus had committed several law violations since 2012. He asked the court to send him to prison because of the seriousness of the Cass County offense and a current federal case against Primus.
Primus is being held on federal charges in the Douglas County Corrections Center. He is facing federal charges of possession of a short shotgun, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and delivery of a controlled substance from an incident that took place in November 2020.
Defense attorney Julie Bear asked the court to issue a lighter sentence in Cass County based on the potential future penalties of the federal case.
“He is facing some really serious federal charges,” Bear said. “Given the significance of those charges, I’d ask for a minimum-end statutory sentence here.”
Judge Michael Smith ordered Primus to serve a term of two to five years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections. He will begin serving that time while he is waiting for the federal case to proceed.