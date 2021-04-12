Man sentenced for felony gun possession in Cass County

PLATTSMOUTH – A Norfolk resident will spend time in the Nebraska Department of Corrections for driving illegally in Cass County with a handgun in his car.

Damien R. Primus, 26, took part in a sentencing hearing in Cass County District Court on Monday morning. He pled guilty in November to a Class II felony charge of attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper received a report from a concerned citizen about an erratic driver on Interstate 80 at 6:09 p.m. March 18, 2020. The witness said a person was driving a Jeep recklessly at a high rate of speed in the westbound lanes. The person said the driver was also drinking from a bottle.

The trooper spotted the car and began following it on the interstate. The trooper saw Primus cross white lines on I-80 with his car before abruptly exiting the freeway. Primus pulled over at a gas station near Greenwood.

The trooper approached the car and detected the odor of marijuana. Primus was driving the car and a female was in the front-passenger seat. The trooper called for backup and told Primus his vehicle would be searched because of the marijuana smell.