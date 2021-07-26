Man sentenced for giving counterfeit bills

PLATTSMOUTH – A Lincoln man who tried to enter Eagle Raceway with counterfeit money will spend the next two years on probation in Cass County.

Donavon R. Kennedy, 43, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a plea hearing. He recently accepted a plea agreement with prosecutors in the case. He pled guilty to one Class III felony charge of first-degree forgery.

Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde told the court Monday morning the state would recommend probation. Kennedy went to Eagle Raceway in July 2020 with counterfeit $20 bills. He tried to use the false bills to purchase tickets to the races at two different ticket booths.

Eagle Raceway employees recognized the bills were fake and contacted authorities. Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on scene and arrested him on forgery charges.

Sunde said Kennedy had consumed alcohol before arriving at the raceway. He said that led to the evening’s actions.

“Mr. Kennedy made a really foolish decision that night,” Sunde said. “I think a lot of this had to do with alcohol.”

Defense attorney Matthew Knipe agreed with Sunde’s assessment regarding alcohol being the primary factor. He asked the court to issue probation.

Judge Michael Smith ordered Kennedy to spend the next 24 months on probation. He must abstain from alcohol and drugs, pay all court costs and obtain a chemical dependency evaluation. He will also be required to complete 40 hours of community service, attend cognitive behavior therapy sessions and enroll in an appropriate decision-making class.

