Man sentenced for having drugs in rental car

PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha man will spend time in jail for driving in Cass County with illegal drugs in a rental car.
James L. Killingsworth, 30, appeared in Cass County Court on Tuesday afternoon. He pled guilty to four charges as part of a plea bargain. He also agreed to proceed to immediate sentencing during the hearing.
Killingsworth pled guilty to one Class III misdemeanor of unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle-first offense. The state had originally charged him with a Class IIA felony of theft-receiving stolen property-$5,000 or more.
Killingsworth also pled guilty to a Class I misdemeanor of attempted possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine, a Class III misdemeanor of driving under suspension and an infraction of possession of marijuana-one ounce or less.
A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped Killingsworth at 1:50 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Casey’s General Store at 310 Highway 34 in Eagle. The deputy found items in the car that contained residue of methamphetamine and marijuana.
The deputy also learned Killingsworth had a suspended driver’s license and was behind the wheel of a vehicle that had been reported stolen. The vehicle was registered to EAN Holdings, LLC, which does business as Enterprise Rent-A-Car.
Killingsworth failed to appear at a hearing in early April and was arrested by CCSO deputies on a warrant. He posted bond and entered a pre-trial release program. He was arrested by Omaha police on May 8 for violating conditions of his pre-trial release agreement.
Cass County Attorney Colin Palm and defense attorney Julie Bear reached a plea agreement that contained the reduced charges. Judge David Partsch ordered Killingsworth to serve 90 days in Cass County Jail on two of the charges. He will receive credit for 30 days already served.
Killingsworth was ordered to pay a $300 fine on the marijuana charge and a $100 fine on the driving under suspension charge. He will also have his driver’s license suspended for one year.
