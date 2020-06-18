Man sentenced for having drugs in rental car

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha man will spend time in jail for driving in Cass County with illegal drugs in a rental car.

James L. Killingsworth, 30, appeared in Cass County Court on Tuesday afternoon. He pled guilty to four charges as part of a plea bargain. He also agreed to proceed to immediate sentencing during the hearing.

Killingsworth pled guilty to one Class III misdemeanor of unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle-first offense. The state had originally charged him with a Class IIA felony of theft-receiving stolen property-$5,000 or more.

Killingsworth also pled guilty to a Class I misdemeanor of attempted possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine, a Class III misdemeanor of driving under suspension and an infraction of possession of marijuana-one ounce or less.

A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped Killingsworth at 1:50 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Casey’s General Store at 310 Highway 34 in Eagle. The deputy found items in the car that contained residue of methamphetamine and marijuana.

The deputy also learned Killingsworth had a suspended driver’s license and was behind the wheel of a vehicle that had been reported stolen. The vehicle was registered to EAN Holdings, LLC, which does business as Enterprise Rent-A-Car.