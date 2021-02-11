Man sentenced for local drunk-driving incident

PLATTSMOUTH – A former Omaha man who was passed out in a car in Cass County after consuming too much alcohol was sentenced for his actions in district court.
Craig A. Zimmerman, 32, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He pled guilty in November to a Class W misdemeanor of driving under the influence of alcohol-third offense.
Deputy County Attorney Sarah Sutter told the court a Nebraska State Patrol trooper saw a car that was stopped along the shoulder of Interstate 80 at 5:22 a.m. Feb. 21. The car was located near mile marker 426 in Cass County.
The trooper approached the car and saw Zimmerman passed out in the driver’s seat. The gearshift was still in the driving position at the time.
The trooper knocked on the window several times before Zimmerman woke up. The trooper smelled the odor of alcohol coming from the car and asked him to exit the vehicle. The car began moving forward when he tried to step out because it was still in the driving position.
Zimmerman said that “he was in the Gulf Shores with his girlfriend and her family” when the trooper asked where he was. He failed a field sobriety test and then took a preliminary breath test. His blood-alcohol content level registered .218 on the preliminary test.
The trooper arrested Zimmerman and transported him to Cass County Jail. A chemical test conducted at the jail revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .166.
Zimmerman had previously been convicted of two DUI offenses in Lancaster County. The first offense took place in June 2012 and the second happened in June 2015. He was living in Omaha at the time of the third DUI but now resides in Lancaster County.
Sutter asked the court Monday to follow a plea deal recommendation of two years of probation and a five-year loss of license. She also asked for a mandatory $1,000 fine and 30-day jail sentence.
“It appears he has taken responsibility for his actions and has recognized his poor decisions,” Sutter said.
Defense attorney Steven Delaney told the court Zimmerman completed an intensive outpatient treatment program in June. He spent four days in jail and has refrained from driving for 45 days. Delaney also asked the court to allow Zimmerman to serve his 30 days of jail time on house arrest instead of in a jail facility.
“He certainly is regretful of his actions,” Delaney said.
Judge Michael Smith said Zimmerman’s willingness to complete a treatment program was a positive sign for his future. He ordered Zimmerman to spend 24 months on probation. He will be required to abstain from alcohol and drugs and submit to random tests and searches.
Zimmerman must pay a $1,000 fine and will be required to attend a Mothers Against Drunk Driving victim impact panel. He will have his driver’s license suspended for five years. He will be allowed to drive with an ignition interlock device installed in his car.