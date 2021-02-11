Man sentenced for local drunk-driving incident

Zimmerman had previously been convicted of two DUI offenses in Lancaster County. The first offense took place in June 2012 and the second happened in June 2015. He was living in Omaha at the time of the third DUI but now resides in Lancaster County.

Sutter asked the court Monday to follow a plea deal recommendation of two years of probation and a five-year loss of license. She also asked for a mandatory $1,000 fine and 30-day jail sentence.

“It appears he has taken responsibility for his actions and has recognized his poor decisions,” Sutter said.

Defense attorney Steven Delaney told the court Zimmerman completed an intensive outpatient treatment program in June. He spent four days in jail and has refrained from driving for 45 days. Delaney also asked the court to allow Zimmerman to serve his 30 days of jail time on house arrest instead of in a jail facility.

“He certainly is regretful of his actions,” Delaney said.

Judge Michael Smith said Zimmerman’s willingness to complete a treatment program was a positive sign for his future. He ordered Zimmerman to spend 24 months on probation. He will be required to abstain from alcohol and drugs and submit to random tests and searches.