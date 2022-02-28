Man sentenced for third DUI offense

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man who drove drunk in town last year learned Monday morning that he would pay several penalties for the crime.

Justin T. Richmeier, 28, appeared in Cass County District Court for a sentencing hearing. He pled guilty in November to a Class W misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-third offense.

A Plattsmouth police officer was on duty on the evening of Aug. 14. He saw Richmeier leave the parking lot of the Subway restaurant at 9:35 p.m. with his high-beam lights on his car. He continued to shine the bright lights as he drove past several other cars on the road.

The officer watched as Richmeier swerved in his lane and touched the righthand side of the curb several times. Richmeier denied drinking any alcohol when the officer conducted a traffic stop, but the officer noticed a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. He also noticed Richmeier had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.

Richmeier was taken to Cass County Jail after he failed a preliminary breath test and several field-sobriety tests. Authorities conducted a chemical breath test at Cass County Jail, which revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .381. The legal limit is .08.

Richmeier was previously convicted of drunk driving in 2016 and 2019. The first offense took place in Cass County and the second incident happened in Dodge County.

Deputy County Attorney Michael Johnson told the court he was planning to recommend a prison sentence before learning Richmeier had been accepted into a treatment program. He said he had reservations about the possibility of Richmeier being successful on probation, but he said he would offer him that chance.

“Maybe he has changed his attitude about getting help,” Johnson said. “He certainly needs help.”

Defense attorney Julie Bear said Richmeier had completed a 60-day treatment program and wanted to start a new intensive outpatient form of treatment. Richmeier had initially opposed being on probation, but she said he now understood that he needed to have treatment in order to make progress in life.

“I do think he’s rethought his earlier stance,” Bear said. “I think he realizes that he needs to have ongoing treatment and he knows his alcoholism needs to be addressed.”

Judge Michael Smith told Richmeier he had prepared two separate court orders, with one being a probation sentence and the other a jail sentence. He displayed both orders to Richmeier to emphasize the fact that a jail sentence had been a distinct possibility.

Smith ordered Richmeier to spend 24 months on probation. Richmeier must pay a mandatory $1,000 fine and all court costs and probation fees. He must complete 80 hours of community service, attend a Mothers Against Drunk Driving victim impact panel, abstain from alcohol and follow all recommendations of an aftercare treatment program.

Richmeier will have his driver’s license suspended for five years. He will be eligible to obtain an ignition interlock device after 45 days. Richmeier spent 53 days in Cass County Jail following his arrest, which fulfilled the mandatory 30-day jail requirement of a third DUI charge.

