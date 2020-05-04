Man sentenced for threatening family

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PLATTSMOUTH – A Cass County resident will spend the next five years on probation for assaulting and threatening family members at a Buccaneer Bay home in early 2019.

Matthew L. Walton, 33, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He pled guilty earlier this year to a Class IIIA felony charge of terroristic threats. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss three additional felony firearms charges as part of a plea bargain.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a Buccaneer Bay residence just before 3 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2019. They learned Walton had assaulted his mother and threatened his father with a firearm in the home. He then left the scene shortly thereafter.

Deputies gathered information about the situation and began searching for Walton. They located him on 6th Street west of Plattsmouth and stopped his vehicle. They took him into custody without incident.

Deputies found a tactical vest, knives and several rounds of ammunition in Walton’s car. They called the Nebraska State Patrol’s bomb squad to the scene for a suspicious-looking device. The bomb squad discovered a flash-bang grenade in the vehicle and safely seized it.