Man sentenced for threatening family

PLATTSMOUTH – A Cass County resident will spend the next five years on probation for assaulting and threatening family members at a Buccaneer Bay home in early 2019.
Matthew L. Walton, 33, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He pled guilty earlier this year to a Class IIIA felony charge of terroristic threats. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss three additional felony firearms charges as part of a plea bargain.
Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a Buccaneer Bay residence just before 3 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2019. They learned Walton had assaulted his mother and threatened his father with a firearm in the home. He then left the scene shortly thereafter.
Deputies gathered information about the situation and began searching for Walton. They located him on 6th Street west of Plattsmouth and stopped his vehicle. They took him into custody without incident.
Deputies found a tactical vest, knives and several rounds of ammunition in Walton’s car. They called the Nebraska State Patrol’s bomb squad to the scene for a suspicious-looking device. The bomb squad discovered a flash-bang grenade in the vehicle and safely seized it.
Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court the state would recommend a sentence of five years of probation. He said the extended probation term would provide structure and oversight to Walton’s life in many ways. Walton has already spent nearly 400 days in custody on a bond of $50,000, 10 percent.
“I think five years of probation will serve Mr. Walton well,” Fedde said. “I think he’s willing to do that based on what I’ve seen from the probation office.”
Defense attorney Donald Schense also asked the court to follow the recommendation of probation. He said his client had made significant gains both physically and emotionally over the past 16 months.
“It’s just remarkable to see the progress Mr. Walton has made and what he’s done to better himself,” Schense said. “The structured environment will help him even more.”
Judge Michael Smith ordered Walton to serve five years on probation. Walton must obtain a chemical dependency evaluation within 30 days. He will not be permitted to own or use a firearm and must abstain from alcohol and drugs.
Walton will be required to complete cognitive behavior therapy sessions, a victim empathy program and an anger management class. He must also pay all court costs by the end of his probation.
