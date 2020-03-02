Man sentenced for vandalizing golf course

PLATTSMOUTH – An Elmwood man who caused more than $1,500 in damages at a Cass County golf course will serve jail time for the offense.

John B. Wenzel, 63, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He pled no contest on Feb. 12 to two charges. These included a Class I misdemeanor of criminal mischief-$1,500 to $5,000 and a Class W misdemeanor of driving under the influence of alcohol-first offense.

Prosecutors dismissed four additional charges against Wenzel as part of a plea agreement.

Two Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at Grandpa’s Woods Golf Course near Elmwood and Murdock on the night of May 18 for a report of vandalism. They learned Wenzel had been intoxicated when he drove by the golf course. He crashed into a fence and caused damage to the parking lot and course before stopping his pickup truck.

Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde asked the court to revoke Wenzel’s driving privileges for six months and sentence him to jail time. He asked the court to make the sentences on both counts concurrent with several other criminal cases involving Wenzel.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}