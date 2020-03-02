Man sentenced for vandalizing golf course

PLATTSMOUTH – An Elmwood man who caused more than $1,500 in damages at a Cass County golf course will serve jail time for the offense.
John B. Wenzel, 63, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He pled no contest on Feb. 12 to two charges. These included a Class I misdemeanor of criminal mischief-$1,500 to $5,000 and a Class W misdemeanor of driving under the influence of alcohol-first offense.
Prosecutors dismissed four additional charges against Wenzel as part of a plea agreement.
Two Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at Grandpa’s Woods Golf Course near Elmwood and Murdock on the night of May 18 for a report of vandalism. They learned Wenzel had been intoxicated when he drove by the golf course. He crashed into a fence and caused damage to the parking lot and course before stopping his pickup truck.
Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde asked the court to revoke Wenzel’s driving privileges for six months and sentence him to jail time. He asked the court to make the sentences on both counts concurrent with several other criminal cases involving Wenzel.
Fedde said the state was not seeking restitution because golf course representatives had not provided any restitution information to the probation office. Investigators said they estimated damages were between $1,500 and $5,000.
Defense attorney Thomas Prickett said Wenzel had gone through several traumatic events over the previous two years. He said his client had experienced foreclosure of his farms and a falling-out with his family. He said Wenzel had not been planning to damage the golf course when he drove that day.
“This certainly was not an intentional act,” Prickett said.
Judge Michael Smith ordered Wenzel to serve 180 days in Cass County Jail on the criminal mischief charge and 60 days on the DUI offense. He will serve both charges at the same time. He will also serve them concurrently with cases that started in 2017, 2018 and 2020.
Smith ordered Wenzel to pay a $500 fine on the DUI charge. Wenzel’s driving privileges will be suspended for six months.
Wenzel is currently serving 24 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections on a Class IIIA felony charge of terroristic threats. Smith found Wenzel guilty of the terroristic threats charge during a bench trial last year. The charge stemmed from an incident with a family member on July 14, 2018.