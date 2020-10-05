Man sentenced for violating local probation

PLATTSMOUTH – A South Bend man learned Monday morning that he would not receive any additional jail time for violating his Cass County probation with a drunk-driving charge.
Mark A. Buettner, 63, appeared in Cass County District Court for a sentencing hearing. Buettner had been serving 24 months of probation for a Class W misdemeanor of driving under the influence of alcohol-third offense.
Authorities charged Buettner with his third DUI in April 2018. He drove his Jeep into a ditch near the intersection of 54th Street and Mill Road southwest of Plattsmouth. A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy discovered him in the ditch in the early evening and noticed he was intoxicated.
The deputy arrested him and transported him to Cass County Jail. A chemical breath test revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .296.
Prosecutors reduced the original Class IIIA felony charge to a Class W misdemeanor level as part of a plea bargain. Buettner received a 60-day jail sentence and was ordered to serve 24 months on probation. The court also suspended his driver’s license for 15 years.
Buettner had twice been convicted of DUI prior to his 2018 arrest in Cass County. The first conviction took place in Saunders County in July 2014, and the second conviction happened in Cass County in February 2016.
Lincoln police arrested Buettner on Dec. 5, 2019, after they saw him driving in Lancaster County on a suspended license. Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde told the court on Monday that Buettner had circumvented the ignition interlock device in order to drive.
A chemical breath test revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .147. Authorities charged him with a Class IIIA felony of DUI-fourth offense. They also charged him with violating the requirements of his ignition interlock device permit.
Buettner pled no contest to the DUI-fourth offense charge in Lancaster County District Court in April. The court ordered him to serve one year in state prison and spend the next 18 months on post-release supervision. The court also suspended his driver’s license for 15 years. Buettner will not be able to apply for a new ignition interlock permit for the next eight years.
Buettner completed his prison sentence out of Lancaster County earlier this year after receiving credit for time served. Sunde told the court that he felt Buettner should go to prison for violating his Cass County probation.
“This is a troubling case because he keeps driving while intoxicated,” Sunde said. “I’m asking for the maximum sentence because Mr. Buettner obviously does not get it.”
Defense attorney Julie Bear asked the court to issue a sentence of time served. She said Buettner had spent 101 days in jail and had taken many steps toward recovery. He entered a treatment facility soon after the December incident and is currently in a long-term aftercare program.
“He remains committed to his sobriety,” Bear said.
Judge Michael Smith said he had initially been inclined to extend Buettner’s probation for one year, but he discovered that was not possible under state statute. Smith revoked probation and gave Buettner credit for 101 days already served. Buettner will not serve any additional jail time but he will have his driver’s license revoked for 15 more years.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!