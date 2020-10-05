Man sentenced for violating local probation

Lincoln police arrested Buettner on Dec. 5, 2019, after they saw him driving in Lancaster County on a suspended license. Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde told the court on Monday that Buettner had circumvented the ignition interlock device in order to drive.

A chemical breath test revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .147. Authorities charged him with a Class IIIA felony of DUI-fourth offense. They also charged him with violating the requirements of his ignition interlock device permit.

Buettner pled no contest to the DUI-fourth offense charge in Lancaster County District Court in April. The court ordered him to serve one year in state prison and spend the next 18 months on post-release supervision. The court also suspended his driver’s license for 15 years. Buettner will not be able to apply for a new ignition interlock permit for the next eight years.

Buettner completed his prison sentence out of Lancaster County earlier this year after receiving credit for time served. Sunde told the court that he felt Buettner should go to prison for violating his Cass County probation.

“This is a troubling case because he keeps driving while intoxicated,” Sunde said. “I’m asking for the maximum sentence because Mr. Buettner obviously does not get it.”