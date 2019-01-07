PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man who crashed into a carport and threatened to kill a Plattsmouth police officer and county deputy was sentenced to jail Monday morning.
Lester J. Lambries, 53, took part in a sentencing hearing in Cass County District Court. He pled guilty to two Class I misdemeanor charges during a November court appearance. Those charges were resisting arrest-first offense and driving under the influence of alcohol-.15+-second offense.
Plattsmouth police learned Sept. 11 that Lambries had driven his vehicle into a carport on South 10th Street shortly before 7:30 p.m. The collision damaged the carport and caused it to fall on top of his vehicle.
Officers went to the scene and soon realized Lambries was very intoxicated. They reported he was slurring his speech and was having trouble walking. He was also having a difficult time forming complete sentences when he began yelling at officers.
Lambries shouted multiple obscenities at them and then repeatedly threatened to kill one of the police officers. Authorities were eventually able to restrain Lambries after he fell down. They moved him into a patrol car and took him to Cass County Jail. A chemical breath test revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .259.
Deputy County Attorney Sarah Sutter told the court Lambries had been a danger to the public when he was driving his vehicle. She said the situation could easily have turned into a harmful one for many people.
“It’s fortunate he didn’t hurt himself or injure or kill an innocent bystander during the crash,” Sutter said.
Sutter said she felt a jail sentence was appropriate given the circumstances. She said Lambries had threatened to kill a Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy when he was being booked into Cass County Jail. Lambries was also out on bond for an earlier DUI charge when the second DUI case occurred.
“The state doesn’t believe he is a suitable candidate for probation,” Sutter said. “He would be at a high risk to reoffend.”
Defense attorney Gerald Johnson told the court Lambries had recently received a 90-day jail sentence in Cass County Court on the first DUI charge. He said his client had already spent 118 days in jail after being arrested in Plattsmouth. He also said Lambries suffered from depression and was willing to seek treatment for his condition.
Judge Michael Smith said a jail sentence was necessary to protect the public. He ordered Lambries to serve 360 days in Cass County Jail on the DUI charge and 180 days on the resisting arrest charge. He will receive credit for 118 days already served.
Smith also ordered Lambries to pay a $1,000 fine and all court costs. His driver’s license will be suspended for 18 months. Smith said Lambries could obtain an ignition interlock device and permit after 45 days without driving.