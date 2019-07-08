PLATTSMOUTH – A man who led authorities on a car chase on Hobscheidt Road in 2017 will spend time in Cass County Jail for violating his probation.
Tyler P. Charity, 25, appeared in Cass County District Court Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. The Omaha resident admitted earlier this year that he had not followed all of his probation requirements over the past 15 months.
Charity’s legal issues in Cass County began in June 2017 when he was speeding while driving on Highway 50. Two Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies saw him speeding and turned on their sirens to try to pull him over to write a ticket.
Charity ignored the lights and led deputies on a chase that reached 80 miles per hour. The chase went from Hobscheidt Road to 156th Street before he damaged his car while crossing railroad tracks at that intersection. He drove his car past a stop sign on 144th Street before stopping the vehicle shortly thereafter.
Charity pled guilty in November 2017 to a Class I misdemeanor charge of flight to avoid arrest. He began serving 15 months of probation in January 2018. He also spent five consecutive weekends in Cass County Jail.
Local authorities made a motion to revoke his probation this year after they learned he had tested positive for both alcohol and tetrahydrocannabinols (THC) three times in late 2018. He missed an office visit in October 2018 and failed to appear for mandatory drug testing seven times from Nov. 3-Jan. 3. He also failed to complete a required Making Appropriate Decisions class.
Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde said he felt probation was no longer an option for Charity. He asked the court to issue a jail sentence of 180 days because of the wide-ranging nature of the violations.
“He has certainly thumbed his nose to the court and probation officials as far as taking probation seriously,” Fedde said.
Defense attorney Julie Bear asked the court to issue a jail sentence of 90 days. She said Charity had maintained a steady job and had received positive evaluations from his employer.
Judge Michael Smith ordered Charity to serve 120 days in Cass County Jail with credit for 15 days already served. Charity will begin his jail term July 15.
Smith said he also had the option to revoke Charity’s driver’s license for one year. He said he decided not to do that because he felt Charity had a positive work history.