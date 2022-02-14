Man sentenced to jail for violating probation

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man who was arrested in Colorado while on probation learned Monday morning that he will spend time in Cass County Jail.

Scott D. Hamacher, 43, appeared in Cass County District Court for a sentencing hearing on probation violations. Hamacher was sentenced in July 2020 to two years of probation for a Class I misdemeanor charge of attempted theft by taking-$1,500 to $5,000.

Hamacher and a co-defendant had been employees of a trucking and transportation company in 2019. They went to the company’s Louisville location at 4 a.m. Oct. 26 and used their keys to access the property. They loaded eight new semi-truck tires into a vehicle and drove away with the stolen items.

A witness told investigators he saw the men taking the tires away from the Louisville business. Authorities learned they had sold them to a buyer in Lincoln for approximately $1,000. The retail value of the tires was approximately $2,400.

Cass County Attorney Colin Palm told the court Monday that Hamacher had not performed well on probation in the past 18 months. He missed five scheduled probation tests for alcohol, refused twice to take alcohol tests and tested positive for alcohol four times.

Hamacher was sanctioned for probation violations in June 2021 and was ordered to obtain a chemical dependency evaluation. Palm said Hamacher had not followed any recommendations of the evaluation.

Palm also said Hamacher was granted the privilege of traveling to Colorado in August 2021 to help a family member there. He became intoxicated after consuming alcohol and was involved in an incident with police. He was arrested and charged with harassment, resisting arrest and third-degree trespassing. A Colorado court later sentenced him to a monetary fine.

Palm asked the court to issue a jail sentence based on the non-compliance during the probation term.

Defense attorney Julie Bear said her client had completed all 80 hours of community service that had been required during probation. She said he had paid all probation fees and had completed a life skills class. She asked the court to keep Hamacher on probation until July.

Judge Michael Smith said Hamacher was no longer a suitable candidate for probation. He issued a sentence of 120 days in Cass County Jail. Hamacher will have to serve 64 days before he is eligible to be released.

