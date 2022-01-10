Man sentenced to prison for Cass County offense

PLATTSMOUTH – A Lincoln man will spend time in state prison for carrying methamphetamine with him during a trip to Cass County in September 2020.

Mark R. Schneider, 47, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He entered a plea in September 2021 to a Class IV felony charge of possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine.

Authorities arrived at a home in Eagle on Sept. 3, 2020, to execute a search warrant on the property. A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw Schneider arrive on the property in a vehicle. The deputy searched the vehicle and found a crystalline substance that later tested positive as methamphetamine.

Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde asked the court to issue a prison sentence of two years. He said Schneider had been sentenced to federal prison for drug crimes in both 2004 and 2006. The 2004 sentence was for 135 months and the 2006 sentence was for 168 months.

Fedde said Schneider’s criminal history included convictions of assault, disturbing the peace, violation of a protection order and driving under the influence of alcohol. He said Schneider also failed to report to a mandatory pre-sentence investigation interview with probation officers on two occasions in 2021.

“He’s done nothing to deserve anything less than the maximum sentence,” Fedde said.

Defense attorney James Owen asked the court to issue a jail term of six months. He said Schneider had taken responsibility for owning the illegal drug. He also said his client had come to the courtroom Monday morning knowing that jail or prison was a likely possibility.

“I don’t see a maximum sentence as being appropriate,” Owen said.

Judge Michael Smith ordered Schneider to serve 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections. He will receive credit for two days he spent in Cass County Jail on the case in 2020. Schneider will serve nine months on post-release supervision after he completes his prison term.

