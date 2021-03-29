Man sentenced to prison for county drug crimes

PLATTSMOUTH – A Cass County man will spend at least nine years in state prison for trying to distribute 308 grams of methamphetamine from his home.

Copper Dollar Cove resident Robert D. Cordes, 67, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He accepted a plea deal with prosecutors earlier this year in the drug case.

Cordes pled guilty to a Class ID felony charge of possession of methamphetamine-10 to 28 grams. The state reduced its original Class IB felony charge of possession of methamphetamine-140 or more grams in exchange for the guilty plea.

Authorities arrested Cordes and co-defendant Michelle D. Dacey, 55, on March 10, 2020, at their home. Members of the Plattsmouth Police Department, Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Cass County Criminal Investigations Division obtained a search warrant for the property. They had learned about potential drug activity there and wanted to investigate the home.

Authorities discovered a large drug operation in two basement bedrooms. They located 308 grams of methamphetamine inside 45 separate baggies. They also found a large amount of packaging material and various sizes of plastic baggies in the bedrooms.