Man sentenced to prison for county drug crimes

PLATTSMOUTH – A Cass County man will spend at least nine years in state prison for trying to distribute 308 grams of methamphetamine from his home.
Copper Dollar Cove resident Robert D. Cordes, 67, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He accepted a plea deal with prosecutors earlier this year in the drug case.
Cordes pled guilty to a Class ID felony charge of possession of methamphetamine-10 to 28 grams. The state reduced its original Class IB felony charge of possession of methamphetamine-140 or more grams in exchange for the guilty plea.
Authorities arrested Cordes and co-defendant Michelle D. Dacey, 55, on March 10, 2020, at their home. Members of the Plattsmouth Police Department, Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Cass County Criminal Investigations Division obtained a search warrant for the property. They had learned about potential drug activity there and wanted to investigate the home.
Authorities discovered a large drug operation in two basement bedrooms. They located 308 grams of methamphetamine inside 45 separate baggies. They also found a large amount of packaging material and various sizes of plastic baggies in the bedrooms.
Cass County Attorney Colin Palm told the court at Dacey’s sentencing hearing March 1 that the case involved an unusually-large amount of methamphetamine. Many court cases involve defendants who have only one or two grams of methamphetamine, while the most serious cases involve people with 140 or more grams. Cordes and Dacey had more than twice that amount of drugs.
Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde told the court Cordes had harmed a significant number of people by selling drugs. He read a letter from the wife of one of Cordes’ drug customers detailing the damage methamphetamine had caused the family.
“He’s been selling his poison and profiting from the misery of others,” Sunde said.
Sunde said Cordes had an extensive criminal history. He was arrested twice in 1976 for delivery of a controlled substance and was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol two years later. He received a prison term of 14 months to five years in 1987 for manufacture of a controlled substance in Sarpy County.
Cordes was charged with identity theft in Iowa in 2000 and was convicted of federal charges in 2001. He spent 60 months in a federal prison in Illinois for conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine.
Cordes also spent time in the Nebraska Department of Corrections on two other occasions for charges in Douglas County. The charges included driving under suspension and possession of a forged instrument.
Sunde asked the court to sentence Cordes to a prison term of 15-20 years. He said his request was reasonable given the extensive drug activity and lengthy criminal history.
“It’s time he really pay a price,” Sunde said.
Defense attorney Glenn Shapiro told the court Cordes had not committed a serious transgression since 2001. He said Cordes was “a small-time distributor” and asked the court for leniency because of his client’s age and medical condition.
Judge Michael Smith said a prison sentence was appropriate for Cordes. He said having 308 grams was a serious offense because it negatively impacted many people in Cass County.
Smith ordered Cordes to serve 15-20 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections. Cordes must serve a mandatory minimum of three years without the ability to accumulate any “good time” credit. He will have to spend at least six more years in prison before becoming eligible for parole.
Dacey was sentenced to four to eight years in state prison at her March 1 hearing. Smith said her role in supplying life-altering substances to people also merited a lengthy prison term.