Man sentenced to prison for Louisville burglary

PLATTSMOUTH – A Lincoln man who burglarized a Louisville home last year will spend the next decade in state prison.
Shane C. Borer, 46, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He was found guilty of three charges during a recent bench trial in district court.
Judge Michael Smith found Borer guilty of a Class IIA felony charge of burglary and a Class IV felony charge of possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine. He also found him guilty of a Class I misdemeanor charge of theft-receiving stolen property-$501 to $1,499.
Smith also affirmed that all three of the charges would be enhanced with a habitual criminal designation. This meant Borer would have to serve a mandatory minimum prison sentence of ten years.
Authorities arrested Borer on Aug. 9, 2020, after a Louisville woman called the county emergency dispatch office at 3:30 a.m. She told authorities there had been an intruder in her house and that the person had fled from the residence.
Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on location and found Borer near the Walnut Street house. He told deputies he had permission to be at the residence, but the homeowner did not agree with his statement. Deputies arrested him and transported him to Cass County Jail.
Deputies conducted an extensive investigation and learned Borer had been taking clothing items from the house. The vehicle that he was loading them into had been reported stolen out of Columbus.
Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde told the court he felt Borer had placed many people in danger with the timing of his actions. Sunde said overnight robberies can often lead to tragic outcomes because people are both tired and scared.
“In my mind, this is the worst kind of burglary,” Sunde said. “Bad things can happen in that situation.”
Sunde also reviewed why prosecutors decided to add the habitual criminal enhancement to the charges. He said Borer’s criminal history dated back to 1999 and included charges of robbery, theft, drug possession, criminal impersonation and violation of a protection order.
Borer was sentenced to three to five years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections in 2001 for a robbery in Platte County, and he returned to prison for six months in 2006 for two charges of attempted theft in Lancaster County.
He went to prison in both 2011 and 2013 for four total drug charges in Lancaster County, and he served nearly four years from 2015-19 for theft, false reporting and possession of methamphetamine. He spent three months at the Nebraska State Penitentiary earlier this year for a methamphetamine violation.
Sunde requested a prison sentence of 20 years for the Louisville robbery. He noted Borer would have to serve at least ten years due to the habitual criminal enhancement, but he felt there needed to be additional time because of his past behavior.
“I’d ask the court to go with more than ten years because this pattern of victimizing people has to stop,” Sunde said. “We can stop it right here and right now.”
Defense attorney James Owen asked the court to issue a sentence of ten years. He said that amount of time was a large-enough punishment for the robbery. He told the court Borer was remorseful for his actions that night.
“We’re already doling out $50,000 for a $5 crime,” Owen said. “I don’t see how going more than ten years would help anyone.”
Smith ordered Borer to serve a prison sentence of 12 to 15 years on the burglary charge and ten years on the felony drug charge. He also issued a one-year sentence on the false reporting charge and said all three charges would be served concurrently.
Borer must serve ten years before any “good time” can accrue on the charges. He will receive credit for 263 days he has already spent in custody. Smith said this meant Borer will be eligible for parole in approximately 11 years.