Man sentenced to prison for Louisville burglary

Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde told the court he felt Borer had placed many people in danger with the timing of his actions. Sunde said overnight robberies can often lead to tragic outcomes because people are both tired and scared.

“In my mind, this is the worst kind of burglary,” Sunde said. “Bad things can happen in that situation.”

Sunde also reviewed why prosecutors decided to add the habitual criminal enhancement to the charges. He said Borer’s criminal history dated back to 1999 and included charges of robbery, theft, drug possession, criminal impersonation and violation of a protection order.

Borer was sentenced to three to five years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections in 2001 for a robbery in Platte County, and he returned to prison for six months in 2006 for two charges of attempted theft in Lancaster County.

He went to prison in both 2011 and 2013 for four total drug charges in Lancaster County, and he served nearly four years from 2015-19 for theft, false reporting and possession of methamphetamine. He spent three months at the Nebraska State Penitentiary earlier this year for a methamphetamine violation.