Man sentenced to prison for viewing illegal images

PLATTSMOUTH – A Cass County resident who had nearly 300 sexually explicit images of children on electronic devices at his home will spend time in state prison.

Thomas R. Anderson, 40, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He pled guilty in January to a Class IIA felony charge of possession of a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct of a child. He also pled guilty to a Class IV felony charge of possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine.

The state dismissed four identical charges in the visual depiction criminal case as part of a plea bargain. Prosecutors also agreed not to file a separate methamphetamine charge.

Nebraska State Patrol investigators learned in August 2019 that a cybertip had come into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Google employees discovered nine images containing child pornography on a Gmail account. Investigators verified the IP address of the computer where the images had been stored.

Palm said investigators discovered the computer was located at a residence in rural Cass County. They obtained a search warrant and visited the home on Sept. 12, 2019. They seized eight electronic devices and brought them to a forensic lab to analyze them.

Investigators discovered there were 298 digital photographs that depicted child pornography. Some of the children in the photos were as young as four years old. Palm said one of the electronic devices had 112 photos of young girls on it.

Nebraska State Patrol investigators later interviewed Anderson about photos that were stored on the electronic devices. He told them he had been writing a paper about internet security for an online class he was taking. He was unable to recall the topic of the paper for investigators.

Authorities charged Anderson with possession of methamphetamine on Jan. 28, 2021. A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped him for speeding on Highway 50 and found a small baggie containing drug items. The state crime lab verified the baggie contained methamphetamine weighing 0.26 grams.

Palm told the court Monday morning that a prison sentence was appropriate. He asked the court to issue prison terms of two to five years on the illegal images case and one to two years on the drug case. He also asked that the terms be served at the same time.

Defense attorney Julie Bear asked the court to sentence Anderson to probation. She felt her client would benefit from a residential drug treatment program.

Judge Michael Smith said a prison sentence was warranted because of the serious nature of the crimes. He said Anderson had been viewing materials that were criminally made and were harmful to children. Anderson’s name will be placed on the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry.

Smith ordered Anderson to serve two to four years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections. He will be eligible to be released after serving one year in state prison.

Smith also ordered Anderson to spend 36 months on probation in the drug case. He will begin his probation term immediately after leaving state prison.

Anderson will be unable to have social contact with any children 18 years or younger, with the exception of family members. He will also be unable to visit places such as schools or parks that have children ages 18 and younger. He must enroll in a 12-step treatment program, abstain from alcohol and drugs and submit to random drug tests.

