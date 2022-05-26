Man suffers knife wound in Beaver Lake disturbance

BEAVER LAKE – Two men were taken to a hospital from a family disturbance involving a knife in a Beaver Lake home early Wednesday evening.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, shortly before 6:15 p.m. deputies from his department, along with Murray rescue personnel, responded to a home in the 900 block of 917 Oak Court for a disturbance between two men, one of whom had a knife wound to his abdomen.

Tyler W. Kliegl, 34, was at his home and was in an altercation with multiple family members, cutting himself with a knife, when his brother, Zachary Kliegl, age 31, attempted to help stop him from harming himself, Brueggemann said.

Zachary was struck in the abdomen with the knife, the sheriff said.

The two brothers were transported by the Murray personnel to the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

This incident is still under investigation and alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor, the sheriff said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.