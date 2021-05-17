Man takes apart stolen vehicle in Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha man who was cutting parts off a stolen truck in a Plattsmouth storage unit took part in a court hearing Monday morning.

Justin Rockwell, 33, accepted a plea bargain during an appearance in Cass County District Court. He pled no contest to a Class IIIA felony charge of attempted theft by receiving-value $5,000 or more. He also agreed to pay $19,390 in restitution to Progressive Casualty Insurance.

The plea agreement calls for Rockwell to spend two years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections. He will also spend 12 months on post-release supervision.

Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde told the court Rockwell stole a 2013 Dodge Ram pickup truck from Omaha in 2019. He then asked a friend if he could borrow space in a rented storage unit in Plattsmouth. Rockwell did not tell the friend that he had stolen the truck. He later told another person that he had purchased the vehicle at an auction in Iowa.

The owner of the storage unit contacted Plattsmouth police officers on Aug 30, 2019, and asked them to look at the vehicle. Police then contacted an investigator with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office after arriving at the scene.