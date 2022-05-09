Man tasered in hammer incident

GREENWOOD – Authorities on Sunday subdued a man with a Taser at the I-80 Speedway after he allegedly threatened people with a hammer and tried pulling them from their vehicles.

The man, identity not released as of Monday, was taken to a Lincoln hospital with self-inflicted injuries, according to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann.

Deputies from his department, along with Nebraska State Patrol troopers, were dispatched around 1:40 p.m. to the Cubby’s Truck Plaza on Nebraska Highway 63 near its intersection with Interstate 80, Brueggemann said.

According to the dispatch, a man was threatening people with a hammer and attempting to pull them from their vehicles.

It was then dispatched that the man left the area on foot going north on the highway.

A foot pursuit occurred near the raceway, Brueggemann said. The man then entered the raceway running to the west grandstands where a trooper used the Taser to subdue him, Brueggemann said.

Greenwood fire/rescue personnel, along with county medics, were sent because of the man’s self-inflicted injuries, Brueggemann said. He was transported to Bryan West Hospital.

According to Brueggemann, troopers were looking for the man and a vehicle from earlier calls for service when the dispatch to Cubby's came out.

The man allegedly damaged two vehicles in the area during the foot pursuit, the sheriff said.

The ongoing investigation is being handled by the state patrol.

