Man to remain in jail after bond review

PLATTSMOUTH – An Eagle man who was convicted last year of sexually assaulting an underage family member will remain in Cass County Jail until March.
Casey B. Clifton, 38, took part in a Cass County District Court hearing on Tuesday morning. A jury convicted him of two felony charges on Oct. 23. They found him guilty of a Class II felony charge of first-degree sexual assault and a Class IIA felony charge of incest. They acquitted him on a Class IIIA felony charge of sexual assault of a child-third degree.
Authorities arrested Clifton in 2019 after a female victim told them he had inappropriately touched parts of her body. The victim said this behavior had happened more than 100 times over the previous six months. The teenage victim said the incidents happened in a hot tub, bathroom and bedroom.
Clifton took part in a trial from Oct. 21-23 in Cass County District Court. Members of the jury deliberated for approximately 90 minutes before delivering their verdict.
Clifton was originally allowed to leave the courthouse on a bond of $100,000, 10 percent. Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde asked the court on Nov. 2 to revoke the bond and send Clifton to jail.
He said a courthouse employee had informed the county attorney’s office that Clifton had followed her in his truck after the verdict was delivered. The employee was alarmed and took down the license plate number of the vehicle. It came back as being registered to Clifton.
Judge Michael Smith revoked the bond after hearing the information. Clifton has remained in Cass County Jail since then.
Clifton had originally been scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 11, but probation officials needed more time to complete a medical evaluation of him. The sentencing hearing will now take place March 15.
Defense attorney Jeffrey Gaertig asked the court Tuesday to reinstate Clifton’s bond. He said his client wanted to see his children and was willing to abide by any restrictions the court would place on him.
Sunde asked the court to keep Clifton in jail. He reviewed the post-verdict incident with the courthouse employee and said he had seen a sworn affidavit from her. He also said Clifton had allegedly attempted to damage relationships between the victim and other family members through phone calls from the jail.
Smith said he would continue to revoke the bond. Clifton will remain in jail for the next two months until he appears in district court for sentencing.
“I remember the trial and I remember the bond review hearing,” Smith said. “I didn’t find Mr. Clifton’s explanation for his behavior to be credible.”