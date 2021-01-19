Man to remain in jail after bond review

PLATTSMOUTH – An Eagle man who was convicted last year of sexually assaulting an underage family member will remain in Cass County Jail until March.

Casey B. Clifton, 38, took part in a Cass County District Court hearing on Tuesday morning. A jury convicted him of two felony charges on Oct. 23. They found him guilty of a Class II felony charge of first-degree sexual assault and a Class IIA felony charge of incest. They acquitted him on a Class IIIA felony charge of sexual assault of a child-third degree.

Authorities arrested Clifton in 2019 after a female victim told them he had inappropriately touched parts of her body. The victim said this behavior had happened more than 100 times over the previous six months. The teenage victim said the incidents happened in a hot tub, bathroom and bedroom.

Clifton took part in a trial from Oct. 21-23 in Cass County District Court. Members of the jury deliberated for approximately 90 minutes before delivering their verdict.

Clifton was originally allowed to leave the courthouse on a bond of $100,000, 10 percent. Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde asked the court on Nov. 2 to revoke the bond and send Clifton to jail.