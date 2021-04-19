Man to serve prison time for Cass County threats

PLATTSMOUTH – A Lincoln man who threatened a female victim because she deleted improper computer files will spend time in the Nebraska Department of Corrections.
Anthony M. Navarette-James, 29, took part in a sentencing hearing Monday morning in Cass County District Court. A jury found him guilty of a Class IIIA felony charge of terroristic threats during a trial in February. Navarette-James did not seek counsel from a defense attorney and chose to represent himself in the case.
Cass County authorities arrested Navarette-James on June 19 after a female victim called the emergency dispatch center. She learned he had been storing improper files on a computer and deleted them. Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde said Navarette-James became angry and began issuing serious threats against the woman.
“She rightfully was in fear for her life because of the threats he made towards her,” Sunde said.
Authorities came to the location and transported Navarette-James to Cass County Jail. He has remained in jail for the past 304 days on a bond of $35,000, 10 percent.
Sunde told the court Navarette-James had a history of criminal violent behavior that spanned for more than a decade in Nebraska. One of the most serious incidents took place in North Platte in 2017. He began stalking a former co-worker there with online messages that were both threatening and vulgar. She reported his messages to police because of the disturbing content.
Navarette-James was uncooperative when a North Platte police officer went to his house to arrest him. He tried to close the front door on the officer and attempted to assault him afterwards.
Sunde felt a prison sentence was the only sensible conclusion. He said Navarette-James had told probation officers that the victim “deserved it” and had informed them he did not want to be on probation. Sunde also said he was troubled by the lengthy criminal history.
Judge Michael Smith ordered Navarette-James to serve two years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections. He will be given credit for 304 days already served.
Navarette-James must pay all court costs and will be required to spend nine months on post-release supervision. That program includes many of the requirements found in a traditional probation.