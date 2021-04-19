Man to serve prison time for Cass County threats

PLATTSMOUTH – A Lincoln man who threatened a female victim because she deleted improper computer files will spend time in the Nebraska Department of Corrections.

Anthony M. Navarette-James, 29, took part in a sentencing hearing Monday morning in Cass County District Court. A jury found him guilty of a Class IIIA felony charge of terroristic threats during a trial in February. Navarette-James did not seek counsel from a defense attorney and chose to represent himself in the case.

Cass County authorities arrested Navarette-James on June 19 after a female victim called the emergency dispatch center. She learned he had been storing improper files on a computer and deleted them. Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde said Navarette-James became angry and began issuing serious threats against the woman.

“She rightfully was in fear for her life because of the threats he made towards her,” Sunde said.

Authorities came to the location and transported Navarette-James to Cass County Jail. He has remained in jail for the past 304 days on a bond of $35,000, 10 percent.