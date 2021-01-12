Man to serve prison time for DUI chase in Cass County

PLATTSMOUTH – A Lincoln man who was drunk when he led a Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy on a car chase will spend multiple years in state prison.

Danny M. Hier, 52, took part in a sentencing hearing in Cass County District Court on Monday morning. He pled guilty in October to a Class IIA felony charge of driving while revoked from DUI-.15+-second offense. He also pled guilty to a Class W misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-second offense.

A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy was stationed in Eagle during the overnight hours of Sept. 25. The deputy clocked his car going 55 miles per hour in a 45-mph zone at 1:55 a.m. Hier did not stop when the deputy attempted to pull him over to issue a speeding ticket.

Hier continued driving westbound on U.S. Highway 34 and reached speeds of 65 mph. The chase went north on 190th Street and west on Holdrege Street to the village of Prairie Home in Lancaster County. It ended near 148th Street and Thayer Avenue.

The deputy approached Hier at gunpoint and ordered him to leave the vehicle. Hier yelled multiple profanities and resisted arrest. Members of the Nebraska State Patrol and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene and helped handcuff him.