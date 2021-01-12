Man to serve prison time for DUI chase in Cass County

PLATTSMOUTH – A Lincoln man who was drunk when he led a Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy on a car chase will spend multiple years in state prison.
Danny M. Hier, 52, took part in a sentencing hearing in Cass County District Court on Monday morning. He pled guilty in October to a Class IIA felony charge of driving while revoked from DUI-.15+-second offense. He also pled guilty to a Class W misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-second offense.
A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy was stationed in Eagle during the overnight hours of Sept. 25. The deputy clocked his car going 55 miles per hour in a 45-mph zone at 1:55 a.m. Hier did not stop when the deputy attempted to pull him over to issue a speeding ticket.
Hier continued driving westbound on U.S. Highway 34 and reached speeds of 65 mph. The chase went north on 190th Street and west on Holdrege Street to the village of Prairie Home in Lancaster County. It ended near 148th Street and Thayer Avenue.
The deputy approached Hier at gunpoint and ordered him to leave the vehicle. Hier yelled multiple profanities and resisted arrest. Members of the Nebraska State Patrol and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene and helped handcuff him.
Hier was taken into custody after he refused to take a preliminary breath test. A chemical breath test later revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .245.
Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court Hier had been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol in Lancaster County in May 2008. He was also convicted of felony driving under revocation in May 2002, March 2005, May 2006 and May 2008.
“He’s clearly a danger to the motoring public,” Fedde said. “He doesn’t have much concern for others when he’s driving.”
Defense attorney Julie Bear asked the court to follow the plea agreement of six to nine years in state prison. She said Hier had spent 109 days in custody. She also said her client had maintained employment on a regular basis over the past 15 years.
Judge Michael Smith agreed to follow the sentencing recommendation of six to nine years on the felony charge. He also ordered Hier to serve six to nine months in prison on the misdemeanor charge. Hier will have his driver’s license suspended for 18 months once he completes his prison time.