Man to serve probation for taking part in robbery

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man who helped two other people steal dozens of items from a Buccaneer Bay home will spend five years on probation for the crime.

Joshua D. Will, 38, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He pled guilty earlier this year to a Class IIIA felony charge of attempted theft by taking-value $5,000 or more. He also agreed to pay a restitution amount of more than $13,000 along with co-defendants Sabrina L. Schober, 22, of Plattsmouth and Andrew P. Lebeau, 25, of Plattsmouth.

Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court Schober was a dog sitter for a Buccaneer Bay couple while they were away from town in December 2019. Schober knew Lebeau and Will and told them the homeowners were gone. She then let them enter the residence on Dec. 31, 2019.

The three people stole a large number of items while they were in the house. Fedde said they took silver pieces worth approximately $8,000 and stole checkbooks, passports, birth certificates and military papers. They also destroyed many objects in the house and left them on the floor.