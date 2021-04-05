Man to serve probation for taking part in robbery

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man who helped two other people steal dozens of items from a Buccaneer Bay home will spend five years on probation for the crime.
Joshua D. Will, 38, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He pled guilty earlier this year to a Class IIIA felony charge of attempted theft by taking-value $5,000 or more. He also agreed to pay a restitution amount of more than $13,000 along with co-defendants Sabrina L. Schober, 22, of Plattsmouth and Andrew P. Lebeau, 25, of Plattsmouth.
Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court Schober was a dog sitter for a Buccaneer Bay couple while they were away from town in December 2019. Schober knew Lebeau and Will and told them the homeowners were gone. She then let them enter the residence on Dec. 31, 2019.
The three people stole a large number of items while they were in the house. Fedde said they took silver pieces worth approximately $8,000 and stole checkbooks, passports, birth certificates and military papers. They also destroyed many objects in the house and left them on the floor.
After the robbery the three people drove away from the house with many items. Fedde said they burned documents and scattered many other objects on Cass County roads. These included personal letters and memorabilia that Fedde said were of immeasurable value to the victims. They also tossed jewelry out their car window and threw a computer in a river.
Schober was sentenced in February for her role in the burglary and Lebeau will be sentenced May 24. Schober received a sentence of 60 months on a Specialized Substance Abuse Supervision (SSAS) form of probation. She also agreed to pay $75 per month in restitution.
Fedde asked the court Monday to issue a similar sentence to Will. He said Will did not have a significant criminal history and would be able to help pay restitution.
Defense attorney James Owen also asked the court for a probation sentence. He said his client was remorseful for his actions and would be able to succeed on probation.
Judge Michael Smith ordered Will to spend 60 months on a traditional form of probation. Will agreed to pay $100 per month in restitution to the victims. He must enroll in victim empathy and cognitive behavior therapy programs and must abstain from alcohol. He will also be required to pay probation fees and submit to random tests and searches.