Man to serve time in Cass County Jail

PLATTSMOUTH – A Bellevue man will spend time in Cass County Jail for committing multiple violations while he was on his Cass County probation.

Jordan S. Utech, 27, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He admitted he had violated his probation during a court appearance Nov. 14.

A warrant was issued for Utech’s arrest earlier this year after he failed to appear at an evidentiary hearing. He was arrested in Pottawattamie County, Iowa, on Nov. 8.

Deputy County Attorney Sarah Sutter told the court Utech was currently being held in Douglas County Jail. She said he posted bond in Cass County on Nov. 15 but went directly to Douglas County due to five pending charges there.

Utech began serving 24 months of probation in Cass County in April 2021 on a Class IV felony charge of theft by receiving stolen property-$1,500 to $5,000. Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Plattsmouth police officers and Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department members responded to vehicle and grass fires on April 2, 2020. Both fires were located near the intersection of Oreapolis Road and Webster Boulevard.

Firefighters were able to extinguish both the grass fire and flames in a burning 2015 Ford F-250 truck. The truck had been reported stolen from Rock Port, Mo. Deputies saw Utech walking near the parking lot of Liquid Trucking Companies shortly after they arrived. He initially denied having any involvement with the fires, but authorities found evidence to place him at the scene.

Authorities learned Utech had driven the truck into a muddy area. The tires caught on fire from spinning too much in his attempt to escape the mud, and the burning tires then caused the nearby grass to start on fire. Deputies found a bag with the name Utech on the ground 25 yards west of the stolen truck.

Cass County prosecutors made a motion to revoke his probation after he failed multiple requirements. Omaha police arrested Utech on Jan. 26, 2022, and charged him with theft by unlawful taking-$0 to $500. He pled guilty to the charge in June and was fined $750.

Utech was charged with theft by shoplifting-$1,500 to $5,000 in April 2022 and possession of controlled substance-oxycodone the next month. Both alleged offenses took place in Douglas County.

Utech missed 28 mandatory drug tests with Cass County probation officers between May 17, 2021, and March 30, 2022, and he failed to appear at ten regular office appointments with them.

Prosecutors said Utech also tested positive for amphetamine, alcohol, morphine, methamphetamine and fentanyl during the probation period. He had been required to abstain from alcohol and drugs as part of his probation sentence.

Sutter asked the court Monday to revoke Utech’s probation and issue a prison sentence. She felt Utech was likely to reoffend if he remained on probation.

“He has continued to show disregard for the law both here and in the state of Iowa,” Sutter said.

Defense attorney Michael Ziskey told the court Utech is hoping to enter a residential substance abuse treatment program. He asked the court to release his client from probation and allow the Douglas County court system to look at the pending charges.

Judge Michael Smith said Utech was no longer a suitable candidate for probation. He ordered him to spend 180 days in Cass County Jail with credit for 36 days already served.

Smith said Utech will complete his Cass County sentence at approximately the same time that the preliminary hearings in the Douglas County cases will begin. This will allow him to go directly from Cass County Jail to Douglas County Jail to face the charges there.