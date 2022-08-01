Man to spend time in Cass County Jail

PLATTSMOUTH – A Lincoln man who failed to obey multiple terms of his probation sentence will spend time in Cass County Jail.

Michael L. Gibbens, 48, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning on a motion to revoke probation. Gibbens has been in jail since July 14 on a bond of $10,000, 10 percent.

Gibbens began a 24-month probation sentence in December 2021 on a Class IV felony charge of criminal impersonation. His probation sentence included mandatory terms such as abstaining from alcohol and drugs, attending probation meetings and enrolling in a substance abuse treatment program.

Cass County probation officials learned earlier this spring that Gibbens had been discharged from an outpatient substance abuse treatment program because he was not attending the sessions. He tested positive for methamphetamine in March and failed to attend drug tests at the probation office.

Gibbens was ordered to serve 30 days in Cass County Jail as a custodial sanction for his probation violations. He did not report to jail on April 18 as ordered. Probation officials tried to contact him through phone calls and a home visit the following day, but they were unable to speak with him. He was later arrested on a warrant.

Deputy County Attorney Sarah Sutter told the court Monday morning that she had spoken with Gibbens prior to the hearing. She said the state was willing to offer a jail term of 180 days as part of a plea bargain. Gibbens told the court in the hearing that he was willing to accept that agreement.

Judge Michael Smith revoked Gibbens’ probation and sentenced him to 180 days in Cass County Jail. He also gave him credit for 26 days already served. Under state good-time laws, Gibbens will have another 72 days to serve before he is released.