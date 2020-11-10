Man unhurt in power line incident

LOUISVILLE – The driver of a tractor was unhurt from a Sunday incident that brought out several law enforcement and emergency crews, plus crews from the Omaha Public Power District.

The incident occurred at 10708 334th St. in rural Louisville.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at 10:52 p.m. deputies from his department, along with Louisville Fire and Rescue, Cass County Emergency Management and OPPD responded to the scene and found a tractor and grain trailer parked on the roadway with a power line down. The power line was tangled and hooked to the grain shoot.

The driver of the tractor, whose name was not released, was freed and there were no injuries, Brueggemann said. The scene was turned over to OPPD, he added.

