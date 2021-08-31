Manley event to move to earlier date

MANLEY – Organizers of Manley’s Pillage the Village plan on moving this annual fundraising event back to its original date for next year.

“We’re moving it back to the third Saturday in August, which would be Aug. 20,” said Denise Swenson, mayor and village board chair.

This year’s event was moved to the fourth Saturday in August – last Saturday – to avoid competition from other communities, according to Swenson.

Nonetheless, it found itself dealing with other activities like the GermanFest in Syracuse, high school sporting events and the University of Nebraska football game, all of which probably reduced attendance, according to Swenson.

What’s more, the signature event, a kickball tournament was canceled, perhaps because of a major tournament the week before in Cedar Creek, she added.

This tournament usually brings 70 to 100 people to the village on that day, Swenson said.

“Despite having no kickball tournament, it didn’t go too bad,” she said.

This was the 14th such event – it was canceled last year because of COVID-19 - with funds raised used for improvements to the village community center and the village park.