Manley event to move to earlier date

MANLEY – Organizers of Manley’s Pillage the Village plan on moving this annual fundraising event back to its original date for next year.
“We’re moving it back to the third Saturday in August, which would be Aug. 20,” said Denise Swenson, mayor and village board chair.
This year’s event was moved to the fourth Saturday in August – last Saturday – to avoid competition from other communities, according to Swenson.
Nonetheless, it found itself dealing with other activities like the GermanFest in Syracuse, high school sporting events and the University of Nebraska football game, all of which probably reduced attendance, according to Swenson.
What’s more, the signature event, a kickball tournament was canceled, perhaps because of a major tournament the week before in Cedar Creek, she added.
This tournament usually brings 70 to 100 people to the village on that day, Swenson said.
“Despite having no kickball tournament, it didn’t go too bad,” she said.
This was the 14th such event – it was canceled last year because of COVID-19 - with funds raised used for improvements to the village community center and the village park.
Over the years, these funds, along with grants and donations, have paid for a new park playground and picnic shelter, according to Swenson.
This year, the plan calls for improvements to the girls restroom in the community center and to replace the cement floor in the shelter, she said.
As in the past, a craft fair attracted a large number of vendors. Among those attending was Happy Dogz Rescue, based in Beatrice.
This business, begun in 2019, adopts dogs slated for euthanasia and tries to find “forever homes” for them, said co-owner Mari Flanigan. It also educates the public on the care of dogs, plus the proper ways to approach a dog without being bitten, she added.
As usual, a breakfast fund-raiser for the volunteer fire department started the day and was successful by attracting hundreds, according to Swenson.
“Our ribs and pork loin also went over well, and our pies went well,” she said.
The exact amount raised was unknown as of earlier this week, she said.
While the turnout wasn’t perhaps as high as hoped, Swenson was quick to add, “We’re not going to complain.”