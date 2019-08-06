MANLEY – Children in the Manley area have had to play on a decades-old playground in which the wood has been splintering and the screws and bolts coming out.
“It’s not very safe for the kids,” said Village Clerk Jolene Dalton.
The public can help change that by visiting Manley’s annual Pillage the Village event on Saturday, Aug. 17.
“Each year the funds raised from this event have been used for something to enhance our Community Center and/or the park,” Dalton said. “This year, the profits will go toward replacing the wooden playground in the southwest area of the park.”
The playground is more than 30 years old, she said.
The day begins at 7 a.m. with a pancake breakfast at the Manley Fire Hall, a fundraiser for the volunteer fire department.
From 8 a.m. through 6 p.m., an adult co-ed kickball tournament will be held in the park, with a children’s kickball tournament from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A car show will be held between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Other activities include a cupcake decorating contest from 10 a.m. to noon, the creation of mini-gardens from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and a coloring contest from 1 to 3 p.m. Everything needed for these activities will be provided.
Demonstrations on dancing, clogging and self-defense techniques will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A number of garage sales around the village are planned. Maps of those locations will be available at the Community Center information table.
A beer garden with music provided by the Lucas Minor Band will begin at 5 p.m., lasting until 10 p.m.
Food will be available all day, including smoked ribs, pork loins and turkey legs.
A concession area offering hamburgers, hot dogs and ice cream will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.