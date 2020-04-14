Manley receives "really good news" on its park project

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MANLEY – The Village of Manley on Tuesday received “really good news,” said Jolene Dalton, village clerk.

The Cass County Board of Commissioners approved a $10,500 capital improvement grant for the village’s park project that includes a new picnic shelter and a playground.

The grant was recently approved by the Cass County Tourism Committee.

“This is awesome,” Dalton said of the grant. “It’s a very generous amount.”

The grant will help pay for a long awaited playground. It will replace a wooden one that’s decades old and splintering in spots, along with screws and bolts coming out, she said. It will also cover construction materials for a new picnic shelter that’s nearing completion.

“We’re just waiting for the cement to be poured for the floor of the shelter,” Dalton said.

The 30-foot by 40-foot wood shelter will hold up to 10 picnic tables, many more than a current shelter that holds just two, though that will remain, Dalton said.

The village has enough tables to fill the new shelter, she added.