Manley receives "really good news" on its park project

MANLEY – The Village of Manley on Tuesday received “really good news,” said Jolene Dalton, village clerk.
The Cass County Board of Commissioners approved a $10,500 capital improvement grant for the village’s park project that includes a new picnic shelter and a playground.
The grant was recently approved by the Cass County Tourism Committee.
“This is awesome,” Dalton said of the grant. “It’s a very generous amount.”
The grant will help pay for a long awaited playground. It will replace a wooden one that’s decades old and splintering in spots, along with screws and bolts coming out, she said. It will also cover construction materials for a new picnic shelter that’s nearing completion.
“We’re just waiting for the cement to be poured for the floor of the shelter,” Dalton said.
The 30-foot by 40-foot wood shelter will hold up to 10 picnic tables, many more than a current shelter that holds just two, though that will remain, Dalton said.
The village has enough tables to fill the new shelter, she added.
Future plans for the shelter, when funding allows, would include the installation of an in-ground charcoal grill, a serving counter, lights, ceiling fans, benches around the shelter, and additional tables in the park, Dalton said. Also planned are two murals to be hung on both sides of the shelter and featuring scenes of Manley.
Village volunteers are building the shelter, she added.
The new playground has arrived and is waiting for volunteers to remove the old one, Dalton said. Located on the park’s southwest corner, it will feature climbing and hanging components, plus slides.
It will provide additional fun for the kids since there is another playground on the park’s opposite side featuring swings, merry-go-rounds and the like.
The old playground won’t be thrown away either, Dalton said. It will be donated to another community that will renovate it for its children to use.
The timetable for getting these projects up and going will depend on the weather and the current COVID-19 restrictions, Dalton said.
Nevertheless, the hope is to have everything complete this year.
“We’re hoping to do that, most definitely,” she said.
The annual Pillage the Village fundraiser, set for Aug. 22, is still scheduled to go on, she added.
“We’re proud of the progress going on in Manley,” Dalton said.
