MANLEY – The children in Manley are having to use an old, wooden playground that needs to be a replaced, a village spokeswoman said.
“It’s not very safe for the kids,” said Village Clerk Jolene Dalton.
She estimated the playground in the village park is over 30 years old with the wood starting to splinter and the screws and bolts coming out.
“It’s old and not real safe,” Dalton said. “We’re trying to replace it with a new, safer playground.”
Financial efforts for a new one got a boost recently when the Midlands Community Foundation announced a $5,000 grant awarded towards the replacement.
“We’re very appreciative of their support,” Dalton said.
More funding, however, is needed to make the new playground a reality, she said.
The total cost for the new playground, including installation, is $40,000, according to Dalton.
Village funds are covering some of it, but $20,000 in public donations are being sought to complete the remaining amount, Dalton said. Other grants are also being pursued, she added.
The playground the village is looking at is made of a more durable, non-wood material with features like slides, hanging pieces, a climbing apparatus, even features for handicapped children, Dalton said.
Obviously, the village would like to raise that $20,000 as soon as possible so the children might be able to use it this summer, she said.
Besides being more durable and safer for the kids, the new playground would complement what Dalton described as a “beautiful park.”
“We have a gem and we would like to keep it a safe place where families can come and have fun,” she said.