Manley's Pillage the Village event canceled because of COVID-19

MANLEY – Another annual event that attracts large crowds will be a no-show this year because of COVID-19.
The latest to be impacted is Manley’s Pillage the Village, originally set for Aug. 22.
“It’s been canceled this year, sadly,” said Jolene Dalton, village clerk, adding that the decision was recently made by the committee overseeing the event.
“We’ve been doing this for 13 years,” Dalton said. “It was a difficult decision.”
Pillage the Village is an all-day family-friendly event starting off with a pancake feed, followed by a craft show, a car show, a kickball tournament, children’s games and more.
Money raised goes toward maintenance and any improvements for the village park and community center, Dalton said.
“We usually raise about $6,000 per year,” she said.
This year, the money raised was to go towards a new playground in the park without dipping into the village reserve fund, she said.
Now, that may have to happen, according to Dalton.
“We’ll survive,” she said.
Hopefully, volunteers can start assembling the playground this month, Dalton said.
The new playground is to be installed on the southwest corner of the park replacing a 30-year-old wood structure that was starting to splinter, she said.
It will feature climbing and hanging components, plus slides.
“By the end of summer, hopefully we’ll have a nicer park.”
