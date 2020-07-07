Manley's Pillage the Village event canceled because of COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MANLEY – Another annual event that attracts large crowds will be a no-show this year because of COVID-19.

The latest to be impacted is Manley’s Pillage the Village, originally set for Aug. 22.

“It’s been canceled this year, sadly,” said Jolene Dalton, village clerk, adding that the decision was recently made by the committee overseeing the event.

“We’ve been doing this for 13 years,” Dalton said. “It was a difficult decision.”

Pillage the Village is an all-day family-friendly event starting off with a pancake feed, followed by a craft show, a car show, a kickball tournament, children’s games and more.

Money raised goes toward maintenance and any improvements for the village park and community center, Dalton said.

“We usually raise about $6,000 per year,” she said.

This year, the money raised was to go towards a new playground in the park without dipping into the village reserve fund, she said.

Now, that may have to happen, according to Dalton.

“We’ll survive,” she said.