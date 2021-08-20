Manley's Pillage the Village event returns Aug. 28

MANLEY – It’s time to once again Pillage the Village.

Manley’s big annual fundraiser, canceled last year because of COVID-19, is coming back Saturday, Aug. 28.

“It gets better each year, more vendors, more people who attend,” said Denise Swenson, mayor and village board chair. “Every year we get a few more and a few more.”

This will be the 14th such event with the funds raised used for improvements to the village community center and the village park.

Over the years, funds raised from Pillage the Village, along with grants and donations, have paid for a new park playground and picnic shelter, according to Swenson.

This year with these funding sources, the village wants to improve the girls restroom in the community center and replace the cement floor in the shelter, she said.

“We never use tax dollars to do these things,” Swenson said.

As usual, a pancake breakfast fund-raiser for the volunteer fire department starts the day off at 7 a.m. in the fire station and continues throughout the morning.

Perhaps the most famous event, the kickball tournament, a hotly contested double-elimination affair, begins at 8 a.m. in the park.