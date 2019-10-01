WEEPING WATER – Decorative scarecrows lined Weeping Water’s Main Street on Saturday, but they failed to scare off people from attending the community’s annual Fall Festival.
Among the activities that took up much of the day was a craft and vendor show where folks could view, and purchase, assorted items.
This included jams and jellies made by Kathy Manley of Murray.
“I like to make jellies,” she said. “It’s a hobby.”
Her business is known as Grammy’s Jamming Jams and Jellies.
“Weeping Water has been good for me,” Manley said.
Missy Ross displayed her talents at a table nearby.
“I’m a sewer,” the Weeping Water resident said. “I like to create pretty things.”
Her table displayed lots of quilted items, including aprons, bags and bowlcuzzis, a knitted hot soup bowl cover so that people don’t touch the hot bowl from the microwave.
“It’s a hobby,” Ross said. “It keeps me busy.”
A lot of guys keep busy working on their cars, which they showed off on Main Street.
Among them was Donnie Jenkins of Plattsmouth, who came to the car show with his yellow 1956 Chevy.
“I’ve been working on it for 11 years,” he said.
Scott Koke of Weeping Water showed off his spiffy 1970 Chevelle that was in someone’s barn for 20 years.
“I found it in a barn in Bedford, Iowa,” Koke said. “I found it on Craig’s List. I spent 364 days getting it running.”
There was also scarecrow decorating at the festival, plus many youth activities, including pumpkin decorating.