Many dehumidifiers have been recalled, local firefighter warns

PLATTSMOUTH – A number of dehumidifiers have been recalled due to being a fire hazard, according to Plattsmouth firefighter Bob Heckman.

One brand, made in China and called Gree, has an estimated 2.5 million units in the United States. These are on the recall list with the main issue being they can overheat and emit toxic smoke and can catch fire, Heckman said.

“We did have several fires with this over the years,” he said.

In fact, there have been more than 2,000 incidents of overheating, causing 400 fires and $19 million in damage, Heckman said.

Here are the brand-name dehumidifiers and the number of models for each that have been recalled:

Danby, six models; Feeders, two models; Frigidaire, 13 models; GE, 21 models; GH, 21 models; Gree, 14 models; Kenmore, four models; Norpole, one model; Sea Breeze, two models and Solusaire, 32 models.

Heckman said there are steps people can take to see if their model is on the recall list made between 2005 and 2013.

“Locate the model number on the name plate. It may be anywhere on the unit,” he said.