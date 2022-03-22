Many jobs need to be filled at water park, official says

PLATTSMOUTH – Wanted!

Anyone who would enjoy spending hot summer days by the cool water and get paid for it, too.

If interested, contact Plattsmouth’s Twin Rivers Water Park.

“We need all positions filled, especially certified lifeguards,” said Elizabeth Glup, the city’s recreation director. “I’ve gotten a few applications, but I am continuously looking for more staff and lifeguards.”

Besides the lifeguards, Glup said she needs people working at concessions, admissions and so-called rotators, those willing to work at numerous jobs. That includes manning the water slides, she said.

Lifeguards need to be certified before they can work, Glup said. Information on where classes to be certified are held is available at the city’s community center, she said.

“I do have some staff returning from the previous year, but we still have spots to be filled,” Glup said.

The deadline for her to receive applications for the water park is May 20, though the sooner people apply the better, she said.

Applications can be picked up at the

community center, city hall or downloaded from the city’s website.

Completed applications must be turned in at city hall, Glup said.

The plan is for opening the water park on May 28, she said.

“We do have season passes available at the community center and we do plan on running summer swim lessons,” Glup said.

In an effort to attract more lifeguards, the Plattsmouth City Council is in the process of raising the hourly wage of seasonal lifeguards to $12.50.

At its meeting on Monday evening, the council approved the second of three readings of an ordinance that would officially increase the salary for those seasonal lifeguards.

What’s more, these employees are eligible for a $90 end-of-season incentive if they remain on the payroll and are eligible for work until the pool season ends, Glup said.

