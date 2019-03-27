PLATTSMOUTH – The flood waters at Buccaneer Bay are receding and a main road to the area is open again, but the scars from this recent disaster are still visible.
All along Treasure Island Road on Monday, debris mostly from damaged basements have been placed by curbs to be hauled away - physical items like furniture and drywall, and perhaps saddest of all, memories of special family times gone forever.
Shirley Rotundo, who lives on Capt. Morgan Court, said she never experienced anything like this recent event, not even the 2011 flood.
Like others down there, Rotundo evacuated her home before the floods hit, but later returned to learn her basement received up to 6 feet of water.
“It was so disheartening,” Rotundo said. “I cried.”
All of her items and precious mementos had to be removed.
“It’s gutted,” she said of her basement.
Among the items were her wedding photos, though a family member, a photographer, might try and save them. And, a photo of her late husband with his military medals was also saved.
One memory Rotundo will surely cherish is how her family and volunteers spent long hours removing her debris.
“They are amazing. They are God’s Angels in disguise.”
Rotundo’s home, sadly, was like many others.
On a tour, Jill Bobenhouse Tesar, one of many area volunteers, pointed out house after house that Mother Nature’s wrath didn’t miss.
One house she pointed out had a woman and two small girls living in the basement.
“They lost everything,” Bobenhouse Tesar said.
A newly-constructed house got its basement full of water, she pointed out.
Every house it appeared had a large dumpster full of debris by the curb waiting to be hauled away.
Fortunately, the local Sanitary Improvement District recently installed a pump for removing the high waters.
“It’s dropped down a good 7 feet,” said resident Chuck Beda on Tuesday. “That’s a godsend, otherwise people couldn’t get in their basements.”
“We would still be under water,” Bobenhouse Tesar said on the pump’s importance.
Some houses were spared of the flood, including Beda’s that was built higher up on a slab and without a basement, though the water came within inches of his home, Beda said. He wasn’t untouched, however, as debris did end up along his backyard beach area
“I got three docks on my beach,” he said, adding that he observed a large boat that got stuck in a tree and another on top of a shed.
Beda said there’s no comparison between this flood and the one in 2011.
“This is the worst one ever,” he said.
People had time to prepare for that 2011 flood, Beda said.
“Nobody had a chance to do anything in this one. There was no time to prepare for this one.”