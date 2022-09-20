Many stories to share at Cruizin' Main

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man had his car taken, which was later involved in a high-speed police pursuit that ended up in a deadly gun fight.

It really happened – in a movie.

The movie was The Indian Runner, directed by Sean Penn, and filmed partly in Plattsmouth back in the early ‘90s.

Penn was in town looking for a car suitable for the film set in 1960s Nebraska.

By chance, he saw Craig Rotter in his 1967 Chevy El Camino.

“He saw me driving it down Main Street,” Rotter said.

Penn went to Rotter’s home and asked if he could borrow it for the movie. Rotter agreed.

The movie begins with the El Camino being chased by a car made up as a police cruiser.

“I got my car back the next day,” said Rotter, whose car was on display at last Friday’s Cruizin’ Main car show. “I don’t know what happened to the other car.”

Rotter’s white El Camino was among more than 550 other vehicles, and while the others probably weren’t in movies, their owners had their own special stories to tell.

Terry Vanderzander brought his 1966 Plymouth Fury 3 to the event.

“My first car I owned was a Plymouth Fury 2,” the Plattsmouth resident said.

“The Fury 3 was the top of the line, more chrome, more options.”

He bought his current Fury about a year ago.

“It came from Albuquerque, N.M. I bought it on eBay. I snapped it up right away.”

Vanderzander didn’t see it in person until it arrived here.

“It brings back a flood of memories from my first car,” he said. “You don’t forget your first car. You sit in it for the first time and it’s like being in a time machine.”

He describes the Fury 3 as his “Sunday go get ice cream” car.

Chris Ross, also of Plattsmouth, did bring his first car to the show – a 1973 Ford Mustang.

“I drove this right off the showroom floor when I was in high school in Missouri,” Ross said. “I’ve had it ever since. It’s all original, haven’t changed anything. There are a lot of people who appreciate it for what it is.”

A few years back, Roger Robbins, of Omaha, decided to get a car that matched the year he was born like his brother who bought a car to match his birth year.

Robbins got a ’56 Chevy.

“I was born in 1956. I needed to get one.”

He’s put a lot of work into it, Robbins said.

“It’s a classic car with new technology.”

This was Robbins’ first appearance at Cruizin’ Main.

“It’s good,” he said of the event. “We go to quite a few car shows. It’s really enjoyable. It’s a great way to meet people.”

Local resident Verne Medenblik brought several vehicles to the event, including a black 1923 Model T.

“We’ve only had it a couple of months,” he said of the Model T. “I’m just the third owner.”

Medenblik drives it just for fun, though it’s not always easy as he pointed to three different pedals for driving it.

“It’s been trial and error,” he said.

The car does attract attention.

“Everybody waves and smiles at you,” he said. “It brings smiles to everybody’s face.”

This annual car show is sponsored by the Plattsmouth Chamber of Commerce, and Executive Director Cindy Cruse was pleased with this year’s show.

“It went well, a great turnout,” she said.

Those who sign up for the show are given an identification card.

Cruse had 550 cards that were all taken with many car owners who arrived later on, she said.

“We had more than 550 participants,” Cruse said. “We had great weather. I’m more than happy with it.”

Many arrived early giving them time to shop the various businesses downtown.

“They should have done well,” Cruse said of the businesses.

This year there were five awards handed out, more than in the past.

Mayor’s Choice – 1969 Ford Torino

Best Modern Car – 2021 Ford Mustang

Best of the ‘50s – 1951 Mercury

Best of the ‘60s – 1964 Chevy Impala

Best of the ‘70s – 1970 Chevelle