Many will say thanks for latest weather forecast

VALLEY – For those who don’t want measurable snow and bitter cold to come just yet, they should say thanks for Thursday’s weather and several days beyond.

That’s according to the National Weather Service in Valley.

“It’s looking nice for Thanksgiving,” said Hallie Bova, meteorologist.

Thursday’s forecast calls for an above normal high of 50 under sunny skies with light south winds, she said.

“The normal high is 43 on that date,” Bova said.

The weekend might be a little cooler, but still quite nice, she added.

“It’s looking mostly dry into the weekend with highs in the upper 40s Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” Bova said. “For the end of November that’s good.”

It should also stay dry next Monday, with a possible chance for some snow on Tuesday, she said. At the moment, though, it appears that might track to the south by the Kansas border.

High temperatures will be around 40, more normal for that particular time, Bova said.