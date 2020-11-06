MAPA economic growth plan seeks public comments

OMAHA – The Omaha-Council Bluffs Metropolitan Area Planning Agency (MAPA) is seeking public comment on its Draft Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS), which serves as a blueprint for economic growth for the Omaha-Council Bluffs six-county region that includes Cass County. The public comment period runs from now to Dec. 4.

MAPA is recognized as an Economic Development District (EDD) by the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA).

The CEDS is a requirement to apply for assistance under the EDA’s Public Works and Economic Adjustment programs. The MAPA CEDS presents a road map to strengthen and diversify the regional economy through the collaboration of the public and private sectors.

It builds upon the work of several recent major planning initiatives, including Heartland 2050, the 2050 Long Range Transportation Plan, the Greater Omaha Chamber’s Prosper Omaha 2.0 and ConnectGO initiatives and Metro Smart Cities.

“This update to the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy is important for the region especially following the 2019 floods in the MAPA region and the financial impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Don Gross, MAPA Community & Economic Development manager.