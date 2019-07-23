PLATTSMOUTH – Funeral services were held earlier this week for Tammy Martin, a Murray resident and the owner of a popular ice cream shop in Louisville.
Martin, 58, died last Thursday from injuries she received in a two-vehicle accident in Cass County on June 30.
Martin was the owner of Mrs. T’s Dari Crème on Main Street in Louisville.
“It was an extremely popular place,” Mayor Roger Behrns said. “She will be missed, absolutely.”
Martin had been in the intensive care unit at Omaha’s CHI Bergan Mercy Hospital following the accident that occurred at the intersection of 24th Street and Mynard Road, west of Plattsmouth.
According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, the other driver involved, later identified as Jade R. Gunn, 34, left the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement, but was later found at his home in Murray.
The investigation of the facts in the accident is continuing, as reports are being compiled to be submitted to the Cass County Attorney’s Office, according to Brueggemann.