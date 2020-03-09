Masonic home in isolation until further notice
Masonic home in isolation until further notice

  • Updated
Plattsmouth Main Street image

PLATTSMOUTH – The Nebraska Masonic Home in Plattsmouth has gone into a voluntary isolation until further notice as a precaution against any possible exposure of the coronavirus, according to an official there.

Family members and visitors will not be allowed to visit residents there, nor will residents be allowed to leave, such as for medical appointments, unless it is absolutely necessary, according to Mary Russell, executive director.

Those wanting to visit with the residents will need to do so by phone or similar means, Russell said.

Only staff and medical personnel will be allowed to come until the isolation is over, she said.

The isolation also includes vendors who will leave their items at a receiving dock, she said.

None of the residents have shown any symptoms of the virus, nor is there any testing going on, Russell said.

“It’s more of a precaution,” she said. “We making sure we’re ahead of the game.”

