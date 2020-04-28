Masonic Home staff finds creative ways to keep residents active

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PLATTSMOUTH – In times like these it’s important to be creative in helping others stay active while maintaining a safe distance.

That’s certainly the case at the Nebraska Masonic Home in Plattsmouth where the facility has been in isolation since March 9.

“The staff members are trying to do what they can to entertain everybody,” said Mary Russell, director. “It’s boring to not go out from the room and not see others.”

The home, located at 1300 Ave. D, is a private non-profit continuing care retirement community offering independent apartment living, assisted living, nursing care and Alzheimer’s/dementia care for Free Masons and female relatives, such as wives, widows, mothers, grandmothers, sisters, daughters and granddaughters.

The facility is currently home to about 70 people, according to Russell.

Recently, the residents have enjoyed “hallway bingo” in which, according to Russell, residents sit at the door of their rooms with staff going up and down the hallway calling out bingo numbers.

“They see other residents, yet they’re not mingling with the others,” Russell said.

It’s been going on once or twice weekly since the isolation began, she said.