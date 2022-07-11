Mayor calls closing of No Frills store unfortunate

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert said it’s unfortunate that the community is losing one of its two main grocery stores with the closing of the No Frills Supermarket coming soon.

“They were a good partner, a good business in the community,” Lambert said on Monday.

It’s unfortunate when the community loses a business, but if consumer demand isn’t there, then a business really has no other alternative, he added.

“I hate to see it, but it happens,” Lambert said.

The eventual closing of No Frills will leave Plattsmouth with just one major grocery store option – the Hy-Vee Food Store on Westside Drive.

Cindy Cruse, director of the Plattsmouth Chamber of Commerce, said a growing community like Plattsmouth should have more than one option for grocery shopping.

“You need more than one store to have a good community,” she said. “We don’t want people to leave to shop elsewhere, because maybe they will eventually leave to live elsewhere.”

Cruse said she hopes another store chain might consider moving there.

A sign on the entry door at the Plattsmouth No Frills Supermarket, 2400 Eighth Ave., confirms what’s been a topic of discussion in recent days.

“Sadly, our company has made the decision to close our store,” the sign read, adding that store employees appreciated the patronage of the public over the years.

Another source also confirmed the closing is projected to be on Aug. 13, though possibly earlier.