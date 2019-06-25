PLATTSMOUTH – City workers are “making progress” in repairing the two water plants damaged by this spring’s historic flooding, Mayor Paul Lambert said Tuesday.
“We’re moving ahead at a good pace,” he said. “My staff is working hard.”
That high-water, military-type truck the city purchased last week to transport equipment to the water treatment plant for repairs has been put to good use, Lambert said.
The truck has been taking equipment, including electrical cables, to the plant as part of its flood cleanup operation, he said.
“It’s been very useful, very handy,” Lambert said.
To get water to the plant, electrical cables are also being installed at a nearby well to allow water to eventually be pumped to the plant for the cleaning, he added.
It’s hoped that in a week, maybe slightly longer, that cleaning process can start, Lambert said.
Meanwhile, work is progressing at the wastewater treatment plant.
“We’re wiring it now,” Lambert said.
It’s hoped that sewage can again flow into that plant for treatment in the near future, he added.
Perhaps most importantly, according to Lambert, is that the city is following the procedures set forth by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for receiving federal funds for the repairs.
“It’s so important to follow their procedures,” Lambert said. “The pace has to be accurate.”
If the procedures were followed properly, FEMA could pay 75 percent of the total repair cost with the city and the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency each paying 12.5 percent of the remaining cost, according to Lambert.
He has the knowledgeable staff to see this through, especially since many of them dealt with the impact from the 2011 flood, Lambert said.
“We’ve been through this before. To have experienced people means so much.”
On a related note, Lambert said Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts will “christen” that new truck at 4 p.m. Saturday at Fourth and Main streets.
Ricketts is in town that day to be a judge at the annual Food Truck Wars.