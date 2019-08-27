PLATTSMOUTH – The city’s water treatment plant is still not operating, but as Mayor Paul Lambert said, “There’s light at the end of the tunnel.”
Crews have been busy daily, including last weekend, in getting the plant back on, Lambert said on Tuesday.
“We are making progress,” he said.
Lambert, however, did not offer any specific date on when the city would return to its own water resource, which would end months of relying on Cass County water for daily usage.
“We’re pushing as hard as we can,” he said.
In the meantime, according to Lambert, residents have heard the urgent request to reduce water usage from city officials last week that came on the heels of a sharp spike in usage.
The city remains in a water emergency restricting many daily water uses.
“We’re still a little high, but we’re getting more back in line,” Lambert said. “We appreciate the citizens following the instructions.”
While the city is working to restore power to both the water and wastewater plants, it’s also dealing with old water mains that are breaking or leaking.
“It continues to be a problem,” Lambert said.
Many of these mains, or pipes, are 80 years old and have outlived their usefulness, he said.
“It’s an ongoing problem,” Lambert said.