Mayor closer to picking new Cemetery Board members

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert said he expects to choose three new members to the city’s Cemetery Board in two or three weeks.

“I’m going over some of the applicants now,” Lambert said on Tuesday evening.

The three-member board would serve in an advisory role to the City Council, similar to the Parks Board, in providing ideas on how to improve the management of the city’s Oak Hill Cemetery, Lambert said.

For example, the Parks Board suggested surveillance cameras be installed at Rhylander Park that the council approved, Lambert said.

“That has curbed vandalism there,” he said.

The board will take hold just as the council has approved an ordinance creating clearer language in the city code regarding the board and its role.

According to the code’s new language, the board’s duties will include “to create and periodically review and revise rules and bylaws governing the ownership, transfer, internment, and other use of cemetery lots and to forward its recommendations regarding such rules and bylaws to the mayor and City Council action.”