Mayor declares state of emergency from the virus

PLATTSMOUTH—In an effort to stop the possible spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) Plattsmouth city officials have closed the public library, the community center and the senior center until further notice.

The Meals on Wheels program is still running and city officials are working with the Plattsmouth school district to provide meals to those students who depend on free or reduced meals, now that in-person classroom teaching has been postponed for the time being, Mayor Paul Lambert said.

City Hall is still open, but he requests that residents do their city business without having to come to the building, he said.

For example, residents who need to pay their water bills can either mail in their payment or leave it at the drop-box by the main door.

Only those who want to start a new water account or want their current account to be shut off must come inside for that transaction, Lambert said.

“I’m trying to keep traffic to a minimum,” he said.

Burn permits are not being issued at this time, he added.

At Monday’s City Council meeting, in which seats throughout the room were spaced further apart than usual, Lambert announced he had declared a state of emergency for the community.