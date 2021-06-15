Mayor, firefighters pay homage to Wagner, Hlavac

PLATTSMOUTH – Bob Wagner was a “great asset to the community,” Mayor Paul Lambert said.

Wagner, a 27-year member of the city’s volunteer fire department with 18 years as a chief officer, died at his home on Wednesday, June 9.

He was laid to rest at Oak Hill Cemetery following services at Roby Funeral Home last Saturday.

“He gave great service to the community and instilled a great work ethic to his sons, Brian and Bill, who work for the city,” Lambert said. “He was one of those who gave more than he asked.”

Wagner, 84, who graduated from Plattsmouth High School in 1954, owned and operated the Plattsmouth Locker for 44 years from 1969 until his retirement in 2013.

“He will be missed,” Lambert said.

That sentiment was shared with the fire department.

“Thank you Chief Wagner for paving the way and for your many, many years of service,” the department said.

The Louisville Volunteer Fire Department expressed sadness upon learning that longtime member Les Hlavac passed away last Friday in Omaha.

“Les retired from the department 10 years ago and was one of our first EMT’s,” the department said. “During his time on the department, Les was active on both the fire and rescue side. Les will be missed and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.”

