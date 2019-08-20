PLATTSMOUTH – Mayor Paul Lambert on Monday evening said that he is glad the recall effort against him is over.
“We don’t need issues to divide the city,” he said following the City Council meeting. “We have important issues to concentrate our time and effort, such as getting both (water) plants in operation. I thank the citizens for seeing that and the effort to keep Plattsmouth moving in a positive direction.”
Lambert was the target of a recent recall in part because of the city’s removal of gravestone decorations and mementos earlier this year that brought out angry citizens to a council meeting. Poor communication between the city and the residents was another concern, according to recall supporters.
They needed to gather 538 signatures among local voting residents to force a special election, but received less than 150, according to Lambert and City Administrator Erv Portis. The Cass County Election Office verified that it was under 150.
“I’m glad it’s over for the sake of Plattsmouth,” Lambert said.