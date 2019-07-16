PLATTSMOUTH – Mayor Paul Lambert has long said the power and strength of this community is its people.
Over the past months, they have indeed showed these attributes in many ways in dealing with an historic flood.
Three of them in particular back on March 14 wasted no time and at dangerous risks to themselves in stopping what could have been a catastrophic situation.
Drew Wampler, Chris Kerns and Greg Clifton, all members of the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department, were honored for their tasks in the early stages of the flood at Monday evening’s City Council meeting.
The council and those in attendance saw a video of the three going in a boat in fast moving water nearly six feet high to the water treatment plant to shut down a generator that fuels the electricity in the plant. The video showed the men navigating their boat against a strong current into position where bolt cutters were used to open the plant’s front gate for a small opening from where they were able to crimp the fuel line so that the generator would run out of fuel. Had they not done that so quickly, flood waters would have caused severe and costly damage, and a dangerous situation to those live electrical units, according to Lambert.
Each received “Pride of Plattsmouth” commendations from the mayor for their efforts. Wampler and Kerns then had photos taken with the mayor. Clifton was unable to attend. They saved the community a tremendous amount of money, Lambert said.
“Our power and strength is in our people and they proved it,” he said.